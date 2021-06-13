SUTOR - Beverly Lynn "Boo"
Age 81, of Portland, OR, formerly of East Amherst, died February 17, 2021 at the home of her daughter. Born February 3, 1940 in Cincinnati, OH to Thomas Muir Sutor and Ruth King Sutor; survived by her daughters Jennifer Travers (Steve Kelly) of Portland, OR, Denise Travers (Thomas Ross) of Tampa, FL; and grandchildren James and Kelly Ross, and Evan Kelly. Sisters Gail (John) Juerling, Mary Jo (DeWayne) Hammersley; brothers Gary (late), and Scott Sutor and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A graduate of Coral Gables, FL, High School, she attended Florida State University. Beverly was a lifelong learner and adventurer. Growing up she enjoyed playing ball on the sand lots of Hialeah, water skiing, and swim team at the Venetian Pool in Coral Gables. She was a flight attendant for Pan Am and Eastern Airlines. After moving to the northeast, she took on new adventures including downhill ski racing, tennis, contract bridge, volunteering with the Special Olympics and a career in real estate. She skied around the world as a member of Lederhosen Ski Club and also played on their Gnu softball team. Boo was a longtime member and mileage keeper of the Big Wheels Bike Club, often riding 40 miles a day into her late 70's. A constant gardener, she nurtured her beautiful yard with peonies and roses all around the mulberry bush. For almost 45 years, she sang in the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus. In lieu of gifts, donations may be made to the Chorus in her honor.https://bpchorus.org/support/. A Memorial Celebration of Beverly's Life will be held at 1 PM, June 20, at the home of Randy and Kerri Bigler, 8825 Stahley Rd., Clarence Center, NY 14032. Condolences at www.holmansfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.