SCHWARTZ - Bibianne "Bee" (nee Maciejewski)

Of Williamsville, passed in peace Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the age of 92. Predeceased by Glenn Perkins; beloved wife of the late Donald Schwartz; loving mother of Mark (Susan), the late William (Patricia), Anne, Mary, Martin (Bruce) Perkins and Polly (Michael) Geren; stepmother of Susan (Lenny) Goldberg, Janet (James) Fleckenstein, Margaret Schwartz, Donna (Robert) Arroyo, Patricia (Ted) Tinkelman, John (Renee) Schwartz and Nancy (Christen) Stieler; grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister of James Macie and the late Dr. Ambrose Macie, and the late Loretta Nowak. A graduate of Fredonia College, with a degree in Music Education, Bee taught in several districts in WNY, retiring at Niagara Wheatfield. She was a member of Friends of Amherst Symphony, Edelweiss Ski Touring Club, St. Gregory Senior Citizens. Bee volunteered at Elderwood playing the piano for residents. She enjoyed traveling and has been to more countries than space will allow. She had a full life and will be missed by many. Bee donated her body to the UB Medical School. A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Sunday, September 19th, at 3 PM at St. Mary of the Assumption, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster. All are invited. In lieu of flowers, Bee donated to the Poor Household of God, she would like it if you did too.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.