SCHWARTZ - Bibianne "Bee" (nee Maciejewski) Of Williamsville, passed in peace Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the age of 92. Predeceased by Glenn Perkins; beloved wife of the late Donald Schwartz; loving mother of Mark (Susan), the late William (Patricia), Anne, Mary, Martin (Bruce) Perkins and Polly (Michael) Geren; stepmother of Susan (Lenny) Goldberg, Janet (James) Fleckenstein, Margaret Schwartz, Donna (Robert) Arroyo, Patricia (Ted) Tinkelman, John (Renee) Schwartz and Nancy (Christen) Stieler; grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister of James Macie and the late Dr. Ambrose Macie, and the late Loretta Nowak. A graduate of Fredonia College, with a degree in Music Education, Bee taught in several districts in WNY, retiring at Niagara Wheatfield. She was a member of Friends of Amherst Symphony, Edelweiss Ski Touring Club, St. Gregory Senior Citizens. Bee volunteered at Elderwood playing the piano for residents. She enjoyed traveling and has been to more countries than space will allow. She had a full life and will be missed by many. Bee donated her body to the UB Medical School. A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Sunday, September 19th, at 3 PM at St. Mary of the Assumption, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster. All are invited. In lieu of flowers, Bee donated to the Poor Household of God, she would like it if you did too.
I met Bee at Errick Road school in the 70´s. Bee, Gail Crooks, Charlotte Sandel and I took golf lessons then golfed once or twice a week during the summer. Charlotte, Gail and I retired to
Myrtle Beach. She and Don vacationed here so our golfing continued!! She was a great lady and a great role model.
Claire Hewiii
December 23, 2021
Dear Pat and family,
Bee will be sorely missed. What a charisma she had making everyone feel special. She was intelligent, kind, inspiring and an exemplary pianist! God rest your beautiful soul, Bibianne.
Kris
KRISTEN PALMER
Friend
September 20, 2021
To Our Family (There are to may to name):
Grandma Bee was a force to be reckoned with. She still penciled me in on her calendar because she had such so many interests. She was always ready for a new adventure, and I will treasure the many memories we shared together. She was open and loving and amazing. She took on an additional 7 kids, and never stopped. She embraced all of the wonderful people that we dragged into this crazy family. I am sending my love and condolences to all of the Schwartz and Perkins Familys.
Gwen
Family
September 15, 2021
To the Perkins family, Bee was such an amazing woman, we often said that she would outlive us all. Sadly that was not to be. Her laughter and love will be sorely missed but not forgotten. Our condolences to you and your families