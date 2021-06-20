GHOORAH - Bijay P. MD
June 8, 2021, at age 80, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Beloved husband of Jaya Ghoorah, MD; devoted father of Charles (Karen) Ghoorah, Esq., Robert (Sarah Esq.) Ghoorah, Esq. and Andrea (Paul Esq.) Sieminski, Esq; loving grandfather of Maxwell, Hudson, Bodhi, Grace, Dylan, Nora and Peter; dear brother of Tara Siraz, Vidya Patpur, Priyam Bahadoor, Virmala Manna, MD; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 26th from 10 AM - 12 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 West Quaker St., where a Celebration of Life will follow at 12:00 PM. Live streaming of Bijay's Memorial Services will be available at https://my.gather.app/remember/bijay-ghoorah-md
. Share condolences at https://www.amigone.com/obituaries/Bijay-P-Ghoorah-MD?obId=21450087#/obituaryInfo
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.