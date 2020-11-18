Menu
Blanche M. WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON - Blanche M. (nee Wells)
Of Amherst, entered into rest on November 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Dock Washington; cherished sister of five siblings; also survived by a host of loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem Rd., on Friday from 10-11 AM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. Due to NYS guidelines, occupancy limits will be observed. Please wear a face covering.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 18, 2020.
