Blanche M. WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON - Blanche M. (nee Wells)
Of Amherst, entered into rest on November 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Dock Washington; cherished sister of five siblings; also survived by a host of loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem Rd., on Friday from 10-11 AM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. Due to NYS guidelines, occupancy limits will be observed. Please wear a face covering.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Synder Chapel
4614 Main St , Snyder, NY 14226
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Synder Chapel
4614 Main St , Snyder, NY 14226
Nov
20
Interment
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
