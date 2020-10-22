WEBER - Blanche

(nee Gutowski)

October 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward; dearest mother of Patricia (Michael) Fanning; grandmother of Laura (Luca DalNegro) Fanning, Sandy (Jon) Scippa, Susan (Tim) Benham and Chrissy (Brian Matthews) Fanning; great-grandmother of Cole and Ryan Benham and Violet Scippa; sister of Regina (late Frank) Smigielski, late Mary Gutowski, late Henry (late Anne), late Alfred (late Clara), late Stanley (late Jean), late Anne (late Rowland) Perry and late Tony (late Dolores); also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY (south of County and N. French Rds.), Friday from 4-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday from St. Andrew's Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr., Kenmore, NY at 10 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations to Town of Tonawanda Senior Center, 291 Ensminger Rd., Tonawanda, NY 14150.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 22, 2020.