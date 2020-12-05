LaDUCA - Blase J.
December 2, 2020, at age 85 due to Covid-19. Beloved husband of the late Joan A. (nee Mancuso) LaDuca; devoted father of Michelle (Steven) Mathews, Cheryl LaDuca and the late Blase R. (Raechel) LaDuca and Michael LaDuca; loving Papa of Joelle, Anthony, Blase, Michael, Alivia, Frankie and Joanna; dear brother of Salvatore "Sam" (Celine) LaDuca, Mary Ann (John) Dietrick and the late Agnes and Frank LaDuca; also survived by nieces, nephews and his loving companion, Jo Jo LaMantia and her family. The family will be present to receive friends on Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 2-5 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore. Private Funeral and Entombment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Blase's memory to Federation of Italian-American Societies of WNY, Statue Fund, PO Box 147, Buffalo, NY 14225-014. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please visit Blase's Tribute Page to view his tribute video at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
to share memories and condolences.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.