Putnam - Bob "BP"
December 31, 2021, loving husband and soulmate of Debbie (nee Eichensehr) Putnam; dear brother of Lizzy (Bob) McCormick; also survived by two nieces, Mary (Joe) and Laura (Kevin); son-in-law of Bob and Shirley Brydalski. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca on Saturday from 3-6 PM. Bob was very talented in many fields and was a loving friend to his "brothers" and many others who knew him. Everything and everyone he loved, he loved wholeheartedly. He will always be in our hearts and he will be greatly missed. Online condolences may be made at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 13, 2022.