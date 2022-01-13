Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bob "BP" PUTNAM
FUNERAL HOME
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd
West Seneca, NY
Putnam - Bob "BP"
December 31, 2021, loving husband and soulmate of Debbie (nee Eichensehr) Putnam; dear brother of Lizzy (Bob) McCormick; also survived by two nieces, Mary (Joe) and Laura (Kevin); son-in-law of Bob and Shirley Brydalski. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca on Saturday from 3-6 PM. Bob was very talented in many fields and was a loving friend to his "brothers" and many others who knew him. Everything and everyone he loved, he loved wholeheartedly. He will always be in our hearts and he will be greatly missed. Online condolences may be made at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc.
2085 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.