Bobbie STOKES
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
STOKES - Bobbie
Entered into rest March 13, 2022. Loving husband of Susan F. (nee Costley) Stokes; cherished father of Sherea "Toni" (Kelley) Stokes-Ryan, Demetrius Noel Robinson Sr., Stacy R. Roberts, Sonja R. "SonSon" Stokes (fiancé Michael Bruce Nelson) and Leza C. N. (Maurice) Aldridge; son of the late Isabell (nee Camper) Stokes and the late Ernest Wright; brother of George Edward (Honorable Crystal D. Peoples) Stokes, Ronald (Kathy) Stokes, Charles "Moochie" Stokes, Michael (Patricia) Stokes and the late Joyce (late Robert) Williams; also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10 AM-11 AM at St. Paul's African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, 610 East Eagle Street, Buffalo, New York, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Reverend Amos Goodwine Jr. officiating. Interment WNY National Cemetery, Corfu, New York. Final arrangements entrusted to THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York 14211. Please
share your condolences online at
www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. Paul AME Zion Church
610 East Eagle Street, Buffalo, NY
Mar
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul AME Zion Church
610 East Eagle Street, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our hearts are saddened by the loss of our neighbor my brother and my friend you will be missed My family will keep your family in our prayers
Grover Brown
Friend
March 20, 2022
