STOKES - BobbieEntered into rest March 13, 2022. Loving husband of Susan F. (nee Costley) Stokes; cherished father of Sherea "Toni" (Kelley) Stokes-Ryan, Demetrius Noel Robinson Sr., Stacy R. Roberts, Sonja R. "SonSon" Stokes (fiancé Michael Bruce Nelson) and Leza C. N. (Maurice) Aldridge; son of the late Isabell (nee Camper) Stokes and the late Ernest Wright; brother of George Edward (Honorable Crystal D. Peoples) Stokes, Ronald (Kathy) Stokes, Charles "Moochie" Stokes, Michael (Patricia) Stokes and the late Joyce (late Robert) Williams; also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10 AM-11 AM at St. Paul's African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, 610 East Eagle Street, Buffalo, New York, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Reverend Amos Goodwine Jr. officiating. Interment WNY National Cemetery, Corfu, New York. Final arrangements entrusted to THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York 14211.