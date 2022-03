MAZUR - Bogumila W. (nee Olczak)December 13, 2021; beloved mother of Elizabeth (Jim) Purcell and Ann Mazur; devoted grandmother of Matthew and Emily Purcell, Lisa (Willie) Weaver; great grandmother of Samantha, Jessica, Kaiden, Chloe and Jax; dear daughter of the late Maria (nee Rodzen) and Stanislaw Olczak; dear sister of Bill (Linda) Olczak; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday, December 16th from 4 to 8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 8440 Main Street. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 9:30 AM at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 5480 Main Street, Williamsville. Please assemble at church. Please be aware that masks are required for all services. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com