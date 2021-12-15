Menu
Bogumila W. MAZUR
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
MAZUR - Bogumila W. (nee Olczak)
December 13, 2021; beloved mother of Elizabeth (Jim) Purcell and Ann Mazur; devoted grandmother of Matthew and Emily Purcell, Lisa (Willie) Weaver; great grandmother of Samantha, Jessica, Kaiden, Chloe and Jax; dear daughter of the late Maria (nee Rodzen) and Stanislaw Olczak; dear sister of Bill (Linda) Olczak; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday, December 16th from 4 to 8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 8440 Main Street. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 9:30 AM at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 5480 Main Street, Williamsville. Please assemble at church. Please be aware that masks are required for all services. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Dec
17
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul Church
5480 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
