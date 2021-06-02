Menu
Bonnie L. BEAVER
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
BEAVER - Bonnie L.
(nee Chapin)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on May 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Beaver; devoted mother of Katherine (Lindian) Steele and John Beaver (Kim Cogovan); cherished girlfriend of Tommy Aldridge; adored grandmother of Lindian Steele, II (Cristie Meindl), Sean Steele, Emily Beaver and great-grandson Noah Steele; loving daughter of Helen Chapin and the late Robert Chapin; dear sister of Gary Chapin and Bill (Joyce) Chapin. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Online condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jun
4
Funeral service
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm very sorry to hear about Bonnie's passing, she will be missed, we worked together for years Bonnie's was always very cheery, fun to work with and loved her grand children, she will be missed
Carol Smith
June 3, 2021
Deepest condolences to Bonnie´s family and friends. Bonnie was a wonderful person and a joy to work with. Rest In Peace sweet lady.
Rob Cruz
Work
June 2, 2021
