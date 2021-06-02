BEAVER - Bonnie L.
(nee Chapin)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on May 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Beaver; devoted mother of Katherine (Lindian) Steele and John Beaver (Kim Cogovan); cherished girlfriend of Tommy Aldridge; adored grandmother of Lindian Steele, II (Cristie Meindl), Sean Steele, Emily Beaver and great-grandson Noah Steele; loving daughter of Helen Chapin and the late Robert Chapin; dear sister of Gary Chapin and Bill (Joyce) Chapin. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Online condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.