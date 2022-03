BEAVER - Bonnie L.(nee Chapin)Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on May 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Beaver; devoted mother of Katherine (Lindian) Steele and John Beaver (Kim Cogovan); cherished girlfriend of Tommy Aldridge; adored grandmother of Lindian Steele, II (Cristie Meindl), Sean Steele, Emily Beaver and great-grandson Noah Steele; loving daughter of Helen Chapin and the late Robert Chapin; dear sister of Gary Chapin and Bill (Joyce) Chapin. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Online condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com