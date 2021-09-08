CUNNINGHAM - Bonnie L.

79, of North Tonawanda, Tuesday (September 7, 2021) at Niagara County Hospice House. Bonnie was born in North Tonawanda on October 10, 1941 to Walter and Emma (Mye) Gaul. Bonnie was a lifelong resident of North Tonawanda, former Cafeteria cook for the North Tonawanda School District, and life member of Friedens United Church of Christ. Bonnie was predeceased by her sister Karen Plant, brothers Richard and Ronald Gaul, and grandson Adam Tafelski. Bonnie is survived by her children Todd (Pam) Tafelski, Lori Tafelski, and Kathy Tripi; grandmother of Matthew Tafelski, Stephanie Dee, Cassidy and Charles Tripi, and Stephanie Figueroa; sister of Thomas Gaul, and sister-in-law of Pat Gaul, also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will be held Friday at 10:00 AM. Interment Friedens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.