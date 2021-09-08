Menu
Bonnie L. CUNNINGHAM
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive
North Tonawanda, NY
CUNNINGHAM - Bonnie L.
79, of North Tonawanda, Tuesday (September 7, 2021) at Niagara County Hospice House. Bonnie was born in North Tonawanda on October 10, 1941 to Walter and Emma (Mye) Gaul. Bonnie was a lifelong resident of North Tonawanda, former Cafeteria cook for the North Tonawanda School District, and life member of Friedens United Church of Christ. Bonnie was predeceased by her sister Karen Plant, brothers Richard and Ronald Gaul, and grandson Adam Tafelski. Bonnie is survived by her children Todd (Pam) Tafelski, Lori Tafelski, and Kathy Tripi; grandmother of Matthew Tafelski, Stephanie Dee, Cassidy and Charles Tripi, and Stephanie Figueroa; sister of Thomas Gaul, and sister-in-law of Pat Gaul, also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will be held Friday at 10:00 AM. Interment Friedens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY
Sep
9
Calling hours
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY
Sep
10
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
My heart aches for everyone at this time. Bonnie was as much a sister to me as my birth sisters. we have known each other for 52 years and she will always be in my heart. Todd, Laurie, and Kathy I love you all and am so sorry. Love you . Aunt Lee
Lee Finley
Family
September 7, 2021
