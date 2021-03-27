GERMONY - Bonnie L.
(nee Buchwald)
Of West Seneca, NY, entered into rest on March 25, 2021. Beloved mother of Richard and Nicole Germony; cherished grandmother of Nova; dear sister of Connie, Sandy, Robin, Denise, Bobby and Gary; loving daughter of Robert and Donna Buchwald; also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and family. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 10 AM - 1 PM where a funeral service will held at 12:30 PM. Pursuant to NYS guideline occupancy limitations will be observed. Face masks required. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2021.