Bonnie L. GERMONY
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
GERMONY - Bonnie L.
(nee Buchwald)
Of West Seneca, NY, entered into rest on March 25, 2021. Beloved mother of Richard and Nicole Germony; cherished grandmother of Nova; dear sister of Connie, Sandy, Robin, Denise, Bobby and Gary; loving daughter of Robert and Donna Buchwald; also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and family. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 10 AM - 1 PM where a funeral service will held at 12:30 PM. Pursuant to NYS guideline occupancy limitations will be observed. Face masks required. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
28
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies and prayers. We will have a kind thought for all of you. The Kahabka Family
Linda & Bob Kahabka
March 28, 2021
