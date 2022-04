GRANT - Bonnie L. (nee Urban)April 2, 2022. Wife of the late Leo A.; dear mother of Elizabeth, Cathy (David Wargala) and Lisa Marie Grant; loving grandmother of Zachary, Emma, Mady, Heather, Kaiti and Allie; great-grandmother of Scarlette, Madison and Colton. Private services held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be shared online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com