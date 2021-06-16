NOVAK - Bonnie L.

Age 75 of North Collins, NY, June 13, 2021. Wife of Larry F. Novak; mother of Bonnie (Owen) Morales, Tammy Conrad, Patricia Brant, Emery (Monica) Drew, Mindy (Christopher) Purdy; grandmother of 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister of Deanne Pero and the late Jerry Miller; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Epiphany of our Lord RC Church, Rte. 75, Langford, from 1:30-3:30 PM where a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 3:30 PM on Thursday, June 17. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. If desired, memorials to a local charity of ones' choice. Arrangements are by the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.