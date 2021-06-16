Menu
Bonnie L. NOVAK
FUNERAL HOME
Schindler Funeral Home
44 Center St
Gowanda, NY
NOVAK - Bonnie L.
Age 75 of North Collins, NY, June 13, 2021. Wife of Larry F. Novak; mother of Bonnie (Owen) Morales, Tammy Conrad, Patricia Brant, Emery (Monica) Drew, Mindy (Christopher) Purdy; grandmother of 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister of Deanne Pero and the late Jerry Miller; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Epiphany of our Lord RC Church, Rte. 75, Langford, from 1:30-3:30 PM where a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 3:30 PM on Thursday, June 17. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. If desired, memorials to a local charity of ones' choice. Arrangements are by the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Calling hours
1:30p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Epiphany of our Lord RC Church
Rte. 75, Langford, NY
Jun
17
Mass of Christian Burial
3:30p.m.
Lord RC Church
Rte. 75, Langford, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Schindler Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love and Prayers being sent from the family of Harvey Conrad. We are very sorry to hear about Aunt Bonnies passing and the fact we can not make it up there for her service. Know our thoughts, prayers and love will be with you at this time. God Bless
Becky Conrad Kittle
Family
June 16, 2021
