Smith - Bonnie

Age 70, slipped away quietly at her home in Lancaster, NY on February 24, 2021, surrounded by light, love and peace. Upon learning of her cancer diagnosis, Bonnie patiently looked forward to being embraced by her friend, Jesus and son, Michael. She touched countless lives and adored spending time with her children Shane, Susan (Paul), Paul (Nicole) and Michael (deceased); as well as her grandchildren, Courtney (Mitchell), Ryan, Grace, Justin and Isabella; and great-granddaughter, Cora. Bonnie also cherished the many shenanigans she, her friend, Jeannie and other "Tower Troublemakers" got into (and out of). We are so very grateful to the support of family and friends and would like to thank all of the Hospice workers, especially Jen, for understanding our mom's wishes and for convincing her to stop jumping on the bed. May God bless you all.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.