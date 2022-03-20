Menu
Bonnie and Gerald WEBER
FUNERAL HOME
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy
Amherst, NY
WEBER - Bonnie and Gerald
Of North Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband and wife married for 57 years. Bonnie entered into rest on March 11, 2022. Gerald entered into rest shortly after on March 13, 2022. Loving parents of Cami (Dave) Buono and Jay (Christine) Weber. Loving grandparents of Jordan and Oliva Buono, Brady and Rylee Weber. Bonnie is the sister of Albert and the late Danny (Elaine) Bouley. Gerald was the brother of Richard (Jeanette) and Bruce (Kathi) Weber. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Services are being held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Niagara Hospice or Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
