LEWIS - Booker T.Entered into peace and eternal rest September 27, 2021 at the age of 99. Husband of the late Dellora C. (nee Richards) Lewis; father of Brenda (Arthur), Booker T. (Elaine), June (David), the late Bruce (Eloise) and the late Calvin (Yvonne) Lewis; also survived by 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and a host of other loved ones. The family will receive friends Friday, October 1, 2021, 6 PM-8 PM, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York, and Saturday October 2, 2021, 11 AM-12 Noon, at St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, 314 East Ferry Street, Buffalo, New York, where a Home Going Celebration will be conducted Saturday at 12 Noon. Reverend Arthur L. Holloway II, officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com