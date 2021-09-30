Menu
Booker T. LEWIS
LEWIS - Booker T.
Entered into peace and eternal rest September 27, 2021 at the age of 99. Husband of the late Dellora C. (nee Richards) Lewis; father of Brenda (Arthur), Booker T. (Elaine), June (David), the late Bruce (Eloise) and the late Calvin (Yvonne) Lewis; also survived by 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and a host of other loved ones. The family will receive friends Friday, October 1, 2021, 6 PM-8 PM, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York, and Saturday October 2, 2021, 11 AM-12 Noon, at St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, 314 East Ferry Street, Buffalo, New York, where a Home Going Celebration will be conducted Saturday at 12 Noon. Reverend Arthur L. Holloway II, officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oct
2
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church
314 East Ferry Street, Buffalo, NY
Oct
2
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Kate Lyman, Russ Battaglia and Family
September 30, 2021
Jose Garcia
September 30, 2021
