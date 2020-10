MELNICK - Boris M.Of North Tonawanda, October 6, 2020.Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Licata) Melnick; devoted father of Gregory, Paul (Patty), John, Edward (Lisa) Melnick, Lisa Blakely, Christine Reilly and James Melnick; loving grandfather of twelve and great-grandfather of nine. Friends may call Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2 PM to 4 PM, in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., N. Tonawanda. Face coverings and 6 foot separation are required, current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. A Traditional Requiem Mass will be held Monday, at 10 AM, from Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 231 McKinley Parkway. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com