Boris M. MELNICK
Of North Tonawanda, October 6, 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Licata) Melnick; devoted father of Gregory, Paul (Patty), John, Edward (Lisa) Melnick, Lisa Blakely, Christine Reilly and James Melnick; loving grandfather of twelve and great-grandfather of nine. Friends may call Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2 PM to 4 PM, in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., N. Tonawanda. Face coverings and 6 foot separation are required, current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. A Traditional Requiem Mass will be held Monday, at 10 AM, from Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 231 McKinley Parkway. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 9, 2020.
