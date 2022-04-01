Menu
Bradley A. LANSBERRY
LANSBERRY - Bradley A.
March 29, 2022. Of Grand Island. Husband to Kate Lansberry; father to Brad J. (Colleen) Lansberry; stepfather to Aaron Evens; grandfather to Claire, Peyton, and John Lansberry; brother to Pamelia (Benedict) Moraca; and uncle to Brandon Moraca. Brad worked at SIHI for 39 years and National Grid for the past 9 years. He was a member of both gun clubs on Grand Island and won trophies as a trap shooter. Friends may call Friday, April 1st, from 4-7 PM, at Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 1, 2022.
