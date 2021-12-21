Menu
Bradley R. ROGERS
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
ROGERS - Bradley R.
Unexpectedly December 18, 2021 age 38. Beloved husband of Dawn (nee Saulter); dearest father of Ava; son of Sandra and the late Robert Rogers; son-in-law of Cheryl and the late Wayne Saulter; brother of Robert (Lisa); also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Thursday, 3-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Our condolences... thinking of all of you.
Craig & Paula Munro
December 31, 2021
My condolences to the entire family. Bradley was a great guy and friend. I will never forget the street football games and Erie county fair demolition derby. We grew up from kids to men but those memories as kids I will never forget. Rest In Peace my friend
James farleo jr
Friend
December 23, 2021
So sorry to hear about this. My condolences to Dawn the kids and the rest of the family. Brad was a good dude would make friends with everyone. Always trying to make people laugh
Larry K
December 21, 2021
