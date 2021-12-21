ROGERS - Bradley R.
Unexpectedly December 18, 2021 age 38. Beloved husband of Dawn (nee Saulter); dearest father of Ava; son of Sandra and the late Robert Rogers; son-in-law of Cheryl and the late Wayne Saulter; brother of Robert (Lisa); also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Thursday, 3-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2021.