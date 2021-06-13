Menu
Bradley Scott Joseph WAHL
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
WAHL - Bradley Scott Joseph
June 1, 2021 at age 64; beloved son of Mary Ann (nee Gilbert) and the late Frederick E. Wahl; dear brother of Deborah A. (nee Wahl) Driscoll; dear uncle of Jameson S. Driscoll and Emily R. Driscoll; dear nephew of Rosemarie Godard, her two children, Christian Godard and Robin Godard; dear cousins of Gregory Wahl and Robert Wahl; dearest friend of Byron Mangold and Robert Walter. Bradley graduated from Cleveland Hill High School in 1975 and relocated to Atlanta, Georgia in 1976 until returning to Buffalo, NY. While living in Atlanta, Bradley was employed and volunteered with The Salvation Army. His passions included motorcycle touring, power boating, fishing, and his many friendships. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in August (to be announced). Arrangements by (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Bradley's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
