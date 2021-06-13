Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brandon Robert McMULLEN
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
McMULLEN - Brandon Robert
June 8, 2021. Loving son of Robert McMullen Jr. and Sue (nee Schoelles) McMullen; beloved brother of Amanda (Kenneth) Ochterski; cherished uncle of Penelope and Savannah Ochterski; dear grandson of Bernadette Schoelles and the late Richard Schoelles and the late Robert McMullen Sr. and Mary Catherine McMullen. Survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave. on Monday, June 14th from 3-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Timothy Church (565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda, 14150) on Tuesday, June 15th at 11 AM. Please assemble at Church. Brandon worked as a mechanic for the Town of Tonawanda Highway Department. He had a special bond and love for his dogs. Brandon enjoyed playing baseball and took great joy in riding his motorcycle and always enjoyed driving and working on all his cars. Flowers graciously accepted. If donations desired, they may be made in Brandon's memory to Gary Sinise Foundation (garysinisefoundation.org) or American Heart Association (heart.org). Please share condolences at mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Jun
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Timothy Church
565 East Park Dr, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.