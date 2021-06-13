McMULLEN - Brandon Robert
June 8, 2021. Loving son of Robert McMullen Jr. and Sue (nee Schoelles) McMullen; beloved brother of Amanda (Kenneth) Ochterski; cherished uncle of Penelope and Savannah Ochterski; dear grandson of Bernadette Schoelles and the late Richard Schoelles and the late Robert McMullen Sr. and Mary Catherine McMullen. Survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave. on Monday, June 14th from 3-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Timothy Church (565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda, 14150) on Tuesday, June 15th at 11 AM. Please assemble at Church. Brandon worked as a mechanic for the Town of Tonawanda Highway Department. He had a special bond and love for his dogs. Brandon enjoyed playing baseball and took great joy in riding his motorcycle and always enjoyed driving and working on all his cars. Flowers graciously accepted. If donations desired, they may be made in Brandon's memory to Gary Sinise Foundation (garysinisefoundation.org
) or American Heart Association
(heart.org
). Please share condolences at mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.