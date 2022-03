Mr. Rutledge was my unit officer at a woman's prison. I would like to express my deepest condolences to the Rutledge family. Mr. Rutledge was one of the best human beings I knew.. always tried to talk sense to the kids of the unit. Always encouraged us to turn our lives around. And Rutledge's sense of humor was light in darkness. Most of all when I think about Mr. Rutledge I think about his family..he always talked about his family. Thank you for your time. God bless you all.

Kristen Nixon March 17, 2022