WEHRUNG - Brandon K.
December 30, 2021, age 47. Beloved companion of Eileen Nosal; adored father of Devin Wehrung and stepfather of Brianna Nosal; loving son of Wendy Keicher and step son of Ronald Keicher; dear brother of Tina (Eric) Murawski; cherished uncle of Ava and Gavin Murawski; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 6050 Transit Rd., where services will follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kaleida Health Foundation or Oishei's Children's Hospital. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.