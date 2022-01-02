Menu
Brandon K. WEHRUNG
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road
Depew, NY
WEHRUNG - Brandon K.
December 30, 2021, age 47. Beloved companion of Eileen Nosal; adored father of Devin Wehrung and stepfather of Brianna Nosal; loving son of Wendy Keicher and step son of Ronald Keicher; dear brother of Tina (Eric) Murawski; cherished uncle of Ava and Gavin Murawski; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 6050 Transit Rd., where services will follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kaleida Health Foundation or Oishei's Children's Hospital. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Jan
5
Service
7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road, Depew, NY
