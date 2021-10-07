Flick - Brandy L.
(nee Wynn)
Of Hamburg, NY, unexpectedly October 5, 2021. Beloved wife of Jason C. Flick; loving mother of Brianna Landwehr and Everett Knips; dearest daughter of the late Paul Hackett and Frankie Wynn; dear sister of
Tammy Wynn, Keith Hackett, Scotty Hackett and Steven Buscemi; cherished
aunt of Alexa, Aiden and Kyle; also survived by many other loving family members and dear friends. Family will be present to receive friends Saturday, from 12 Noon-3 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where a Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 PM. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2021.