Brandy L. FLICK
1983 - 2021
BORN
1983
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
Flick - Brandy L.
(nee Wynn)
Of Hamburg, NY, unexpectedly October 5, 2021. Beloved wife of Jason C. Flick; loving mother of Brianna Landwehr and Everett Knips; dearest daughter of the late Paul Hackett and Frankie Wynn; dear sister of
Tammy Wynn, Keith Hackett, Scotty Hackett and Steven Buscemi; cherished
aunt of Alexa, Aiden and Kyle; also survived by many other loving family members and dear friends. Family will be present to receive friends Saturday, from 12 Noon-3 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where a Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 PM. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Oct
9
Service
2:30p.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Dear Jason: we are very sorry to hear of Brandys passing. You & her family are in our thoughts and prayers. Stay strong. With sympathy and love Uncle Bill & Aunt Kathy
Uncle Bill & Aunt Kathy
Family
October 9, 2021
Jason, We are so sorry for your loss. Please know that we are keeping you in our prayers.
Karen & Nick Reinagel
Friend
October 8, 2021
