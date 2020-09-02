Menu
Brenda Elizabeth MYLES
MYLES - Brenda Elizabeth
Departed this life August 27, 2020. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, Friday, September 4, 2020, 4-7 PM. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 5, 2020, 11 AM-12 Noon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 66 Wasson Ave., Lackawanna, NY, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Lakeside Memorial Park, Hamburg, NY. Share your condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
