PEOPLES-McGREW - Brenda Bernita

March 26, 2022. Loving wife of Christopher C. McGrew; mother of five; stepmother of three; grandmother of 24; great-grandmother of two; sister of two; also survived by a host of family. Wake at 10 AM, Funeral at 11 AM, True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry Street. Interment at Elm Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Alan R. Core Funeral Home.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2022.