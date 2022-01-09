WILLIAMS - Brenda F.

(nee Barnes)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest January 2, 2022. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (City Chapel) 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Thursday, from 5-7 PM, and thereafter at Fellowship World, 878 Humboldt Pkwy., Buffalo, on Friday, from 11 AM - 12 Noon, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Lakeside Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.