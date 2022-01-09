Menu
Brenda F. WILLIAMS
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
WILLIAMS - Brenda F.
(nee Barnes)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest January 2, 2022. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (City Chapel) 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Thursday, from 5-7 PM, and thereafter at Fellowship World, 878 Humboldt Pkwy., Buffalo, on Friday, from 11 AM - 12 Noon, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Lakeside Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Jan
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Fellowship World
878 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo, NY
Jan
14
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Fellowship World
878 Humboldt Pkwy., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
To Our Dear Friend Brenda,we will miss your smile,laughter,kindness,and generosity. Brenda you will always be part of the Golden Girls. With Love Melinda,Francis,Vanessa, Annie. RIP. Love You Sister.YMCA
Melinda Johnson
Friend
January 12, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Melinda Johnson
Friend
January 12, 2022
