Brendan O'SHEA
O'SHEA - Brendan
Died on March 22, 2022, age 60. Brendan was raised in Buffalo, NY and lived in Washington and California. Survived by his beloved wife, Nancy O'Shea, and sons, Benjamin Sidon and Timothy O'Shea. Also survived by siblings, Michael (Donna), Brian (Sheri Rosenow), Robert (Nina), Clare (William Ferguson) and Annemarie (Peter Rittling); and by many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Robert and Suzanne O'Shea. A viewing will be held April 2, 2022, from 9 AM-1 PM, at The Mortuary at Green Hills, in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, followed by a service at 2:45 PM. The family requests donations to the organization or charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
The Mortuary at Green Hills
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Apr
2
Service
2:45p.m.
The Mortuary at Green Hills
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
