Brent NORMAN
FUNERAL HOME
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue
Hamburg, NY
NORMAN - Brent
December 20, 2021, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved son of Melinda (Natello) O'Neill and Lewis Norman; stepson of James O'Neill; loving brother of Faith (Seth) Zemla; step-brother of Jason O'Neill; uncle of Shamus O'Neill; survived by his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may call Monday from 4-7 PM at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, where prayers will be said at 7 PM.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY
Jan
3
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry, there are still no adequate words available to us at this time? We certainly send our condolences and are sorry for your loss etc, but that all seems so inadequate... Even though we can´t be there, please know we´re with you all in spirit, now more than ever. Hopefully you can gain a little peace and comfort knowing that your not alone during this darkness. He will be with us every time we use Mammies sauce on our BBQ chicken! May the four winds blow him safely home!
Pedro & Amy
January 3, 2022
So sorry for your loss, Bobbie and family. Prayers and hugs for all of you.
Art & Pat Griffith
January 3, 2022
Aunts, Uncles,Cousin McPherson
January 2, 2022
