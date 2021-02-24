Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brent P. THURN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
THURN - Brent P.
Of Elma, entered into rest February 20, 2021. Beloved husband of Karen M. (nee Kline) Thurn; devoted father of Ashley (Daniel) Church, Jenna (fiancé Michael Stachowiak) Thurn and Brianna Thurn; loving son of Herbert and the late Johanna (nee Battha) Thurn; dear brother of Beth (Robert) Atwood; fond uncle of Jared and Isabel Atwood; also survived by many relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday, from 3-7 PM. Due to Covid restrictions, Services will be held privately. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brent's memory to West Seneca Youth Hockey. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
So sorry for your loss, he was a wonderful person. I babysat him for years a long time ago. He will be missed
Mary Sheridan Darling
February 28, 2021
Sorry fir you loss always like Brent was one our best sound person at the Tabernacle great work ethic and he will truly be missed by friends and family. May the Lord n be less you and keep you and make his face shine upon you and give you Peace
Art Stevanato
February 28, 2021
Dear Thurn family... Hope the beautiful memories your family made over the years fill your hearts. So sorry for your loss. Hugs to you all. Sincerely Lisa
Lisa and Bob Pielaszkiewicz
February 26, 2021
Karen so sorry for your loss. I know we lost touch over the years but we have very fond memories of when our girls use to hang out. Keeping all of you in our thoughts and prayers
Brian and Sheila Whalen
Friend
February 25, 2021
Karen - so sorry for your loss. I know we lost touch over the years but we have very fond memories of the times when our girls would hang out! Keeping all of you in our thoughts and prayers
Brian and Sheila Whalen
February 25, 2021
Karen and Family - We are all deeply saddened by Brent's untimely passing. Through our years working together on the EMW Baseball Board of Directors, Brent quickly earned all of our respect with his ideas, creativity and willingness to do whatever it would take to get the job done. And he did it all with grace and kind words for all. Truly a remarkable, caring and dedicated man. Praying for you all.
Mark Vedella
February 24, 2021
Karen - I'm so sorry for your loss. Keeping you and your girls in my prayers and wishing all of you peace.
Michele Hovey
February 24, 2021
Karen and family, so sorry to hear of Brent's passing. I'm deeply saddened by the loss that you and your family have encountered. Brent and the Thurn family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Ed Gaczewski
February 24, 2021
Karen, we are so very sorry for your loss. Brent was a great guy and will be missed. Prayers to all of you.
Darren & Cheryl Beeman
February 24, 2021
Karen, So sorry to hear of Brent´s passing. You were both special neighbors and former students. Keeping you and the family in our thoughts and prayers.
Mary & Joe Martin
February 24, 2021
Karen & family-i am so very sorry for your loss. I had great respect for Brent as a fellow Ref & as a leader of our association. May you cherish your memories and find healing peace.
Brett Hammond
February 24, 2021
I don´t recall ever meeting Brent, but I´ve met more than a few Thurns. All of you whom I´ve met are kind and giving. You´ve left a Jesus imprint on my heart. I´m sorry for your loss, I know you loved Brent deeply. JLYASDW
Bob Kuebler
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results