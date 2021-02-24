THURN - Brent P.
Of Elma, entered into rest February 20, 2021. Beloved husband of Karen M. (nee Kline) Thurn; devoted father of Ashley (Daniel) Church, Jenna (fiancé Michael Stachowiak) Thurn and Brianna Thurn; loving son of Herbert and the late Johanna (nee Battha) Thurn; dear brother of Beth (Robert) Atwood; fond uncle of Jared and Isabel Atwood; also survived by many relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday, from 3-7 PM. Due to Covid restrictions, Services will be held privately. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brent's memory to West Seneca Youth Hockey. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 24, 2021.