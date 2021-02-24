Karen and Family - We are all deeply saddened by Brent's untimely passing. Through our years working together on the EMW Baseball Board of Directors, Brent quickly earned all of our respect with his ideas, creativity and willingness to do whatever it would take to get the job done. And he did it all with grace and kind words for all. Truly a remarkable, caring and dedicated man. Praying for you all.

Mark Vedella February 24, 2021