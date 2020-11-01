Menu
October 23, 2020; beloved husband of Corey (Gabrys) Zoerb; loving father of Arya Zoerb and step-father of Caleb Najuch; dear son of Michael and Diane (Schlesinger) Zoerb; brother of Eric (Vanessa) Zoerb; uncle of Sydney and Ethan. No prior visitation. A private Graveside Committal will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions in Brett's memory may be made to his children Arya and Caleb's educational fund. Family may be contacted privately. Condolences online may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
