Brian COHEN
COHEN - Brian
October 28, 2020. Uncle of Barry Selnick, Lori Connolly and Jeff Selnick; son of the late David and Harriet Cohen; brother of the late Sheryl Barton; great-uncle of Danielle, Matthew, Morgan and Abby; cousin to Dr. Amy Beth Taublieb. Brian loved to live his life to the fullest with no regrets. A service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
