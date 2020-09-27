SWARTZ - Brian E.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 22, 2020. Devoted father of Brian Swartz, Joseph Swartz and Kevin McGinnis; loving son of the late Kenneth Swartz and the late Elaine (late Richard) Palaszewski; dear brother of Kenneth (Tammy) Swartz, Phyllis (Ron) Decker, Marjorie (Frank) Genek, Ann Ward, Paul Swartz and the late Richard (late Ruth) Swartz; also survived by grandchildren, nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Brian's Life will be held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com