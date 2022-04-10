FREIER - BrianApril 5, 2022, of Lancaster/Elma, NY. Beloved husband of Kathy (Shiner) Freier; loving father of Dale (Molly) and Craig (fiancé Stephanie); son of the late Ruth (nee Basher) Schaefer; stepson of James Schaefer; son-in-law of Donna Degroat and the late Anthony Shiner; brother-in-law of Mark (Cindy) Shiner and Thomas Shiner; uncle of Joseph (Val) Shiner and Amy (Larry) Zielinski. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOCHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, Tuesday 3-7 PM, with a Mass being Celebrated at Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway St., Lancaster, NY, Wednesday afternoon at 1 PM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, Grace House, or Wings Flights of Hope in Memory of Brian. Share condolences at