FREIER - Brian
April 5, 2022, of Lancaster/Elma, NY. Beloved husband of Kathy (Shiner) Freier; loving father of Dale (Molly) and Craig (fiancé Stephanie); son of the late Ruth (nee Basher) Schaefer; stepson of James Schaefer; son-in-law of Donna Degroat and the late Anthony Shiner; brother-in-law of Mark (Cindy) Shiner and Thomas Shiner; uncle of Joseph (Val) Shiner and Amy (Larry) Zielinski. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOCHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, Tuesday 3-7 PM, with a Mass being Celebrated at Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway St., Lancaster, NY, Wednesday afternoon at 1 PM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, Grace House, or Wings Flights of Hope in Memory of Brian. Share condolences atwww.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.