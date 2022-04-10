Menu
Brian FREIER
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 12 2022
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
FREIER - Brian
April 5, 2022, of Lancaster/Elma, NY. Beloved husband of Kathy (Shiner) Freier; loving father of Dale (Molly) and Craig (fiancé Stephanie); son of the late Ruth (nee Basher) Schaefer; stepson of James Schaefer; son-in-law of Donna Degroat and the late Anthony Shiner; brother-in-law of Mark (Cindy) Shiner and Thomas Shiner; uncle of Joseph (Val) Shiner and Amy (Larry) Zielinski. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOCHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, Tuesday 3-7 PM, with a Mass being Celebrated at Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway St., Lancaster, NY, Wednesday afternoon at 1 PM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, Grace House, or Wings Flights of Hope in Memory of Brian. Share condolences at
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Apr
13
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral
6298 Broadway St, Lancaster, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
