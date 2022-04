GILLIAM - BrianJune 21, 2021, age 54; devoted father of Brian F. Gilliam; dearest son of Shirley (nee Bennett) and the late William Gilliam; loving brother of Colleen Gilliam-Brown; cherished companion of Kimberly Moye; adored uncle of Timothy Brown II and Joshua Brown; also survived by a host of family and friends. The family will be present Friday, from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.) and Saturday from 11 AM - 12 PM, at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St.. Buffalo, NY 14204, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12 PM. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Friends invited. Share memories and condolences on Brian's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com