GILLIAM - Brian
June 21, 2021, age 54; devoted father of Brian F. Gilliam; dearest son of Shirley (nee Bennett) and the late William Gilliam; loving brother of Colleen Gilliam-Brown; cherished companion of Kimberly Moye; adored uncle of Timothy Brown II and Joshua Brown; also survived by a host of family and friends. The family will be present Friday, from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.) and Saturday from 11 AM - 12 PM, at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St.. Buffalo, NY 14204, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12 PM. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Friends invited. Share memories and condolences on Brian's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2021.