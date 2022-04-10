HARPER - Brian M.
Suddenly entered into rest April 6, 2022. Beloved son of Robert M. and Patricia (nee Lester) Harper; adored brother of Jarel Jakes and Darren Harper; cherished grandson of Janet and the late Norman Harper; loving nephew of Leona Harper, Kevin (late Brenda) Harper, Meredith (Kenneth) Wrighten and Samuel (Alicia) Goudie; also survived by many loving family, cousins and his faithful dog Sam. Family and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert Rd., Amherst, NY, on Friday from 4-8 PM. A viewing will be held in Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 237 E. North St., Buffalo, on Saturday at 11 AM - 12 PM where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.