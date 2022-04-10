Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brian M. HARPER
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 15 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
Send Flowers
HARPER - Brian M.
Suddenly entered into rest April 6, 2022. Beloved son of Robert M. and Patricia (nee Lester) Harper; adored brother of Jarel Jakes and Darren Harper; cherished grandson of Janet and the late Norman Harper; loving nephew of Leona Harper, Kevin (late Brenda) Harper, Meredith (Kenneth) Wrighten and Samuel (Alicia) Goudie; also survived by many loving family, cousins and his faithful dog Sam. Family and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert Rd., Amherst, NY, on Friday from 4-8 PM. A viewing will be held in Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 237 E. North St., Buffalo, on Saturday at 11 AM - 12 PM where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Apr
16
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
237 E. North St., Buffalo, NY
Apr
16
Funeral service
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
237 E. North St., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.