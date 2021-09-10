KEITZ - Brian Philip

Age 63, passed away suddenly at his home in Meyersdale, PA on August 23, 2021. Originally from Cheektowaga, NY, he was the son of Philip and Margaret Keitz (Heavern). Beloved husband to Victoria Keitz (Housel), former husband to Cindy Lopez, father to Margaret Keitz, Robert Keitz, Sarah (Ryan) Frechette, Bryan (Allie) Keitz and Rachel Keitz. He was the grandfather to Aria, Alyssa and Lucas Frechette, Cameron and Amelia Burckhard. Loving brother to Barbara (Thomas) Bienias, Michael Altschafer, Stephen Altschafer, Susan (Mark) Liddell, Dennis (Jane) Keitz, Sandra (Nicholas) Bavaro and Martin (Kimberly) Keitz. Survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be no service as per his wishes.







Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 14, 2021.