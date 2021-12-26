Menu
Brian KLINGER
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Klinger - Brian
Of Lake View, NY, on December 21, 2021. Devoted husband of Joanne (nee Kane) Klinger; beloved father of Deborah, Timothy, Wendy and Billy; loving grandfather of Adam, Amanda, Shane, Brianna and Shawn; also survived by siblings Jim, Gerry and Barry, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends will be received from 11 AM - 1 PM, on Saturday, January 15th, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075 (corner Camp Rd. and Route 5), 716-627-2919. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
Jan
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
Jan
15
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Lakeside Cemetery
4973 Rogers Rd., Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
