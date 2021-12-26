Klinger - Brian
Of Lake View, NY, on December 21, 2021. Devoted husband of Joanne (nee Kane) Klinger; beloved father of Deborah, Timothy, Wendy and Billy; loving grandfather of Adam, Amanda, Shane, Brianna and Shawn; also survived by siblings Jim, Gerry and Barry, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends will be received from 11 AM - 1 PM, on Saturday, January 15th, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075 (corner Camp Rd. and Route 5), 716-627-2919. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.