Marc & family, I am so sorry for your loss. It's hard to say how much your family meant to me back in the day when we lived next door to each other. Brian use to yell at me and Mary Anne for sitting in his room and listening to his records. I know we were a pain when we were little but we looked up to you, Bobby and Brian. We use to drive Bobby crazy with playing "I want to be Bobby's girl"! I will always keep the memories of the Morford's in my heart!! God bless. XO

Jo-Ann Leber-Santarsiero Friend January 4, 2022