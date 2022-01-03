Menu
Brian J. MORFORD
FUNERAL HOME
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy
Amherst, NY
MORFORD - Brian J.
Entered into rest on December 30, 2021, of Buffalo, NY. Loving father of Justin, Samantha, Tyler and Aloma; cherished grandpa of Alexander, Annaleigh, Aiden and Arabella; caring brother of Marc (Diana), the late Robert (Rosina) Morford, Maryann (the late Michael) Gugino; son of the late Robert and Anna Morford; also survived by several nieces, nephews, loving friends and relatives. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 PM at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. (at N. Bailey), Amherst. Please share condolences online at www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Amherst, NY
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Brian . My heart goes out to to your whole Family I have so many fond memories & funny stories from throughout the years, while spending so much time with Mary Anne and living right across the street during childhood. May he rest peacefully
Renee Beland Josa
January 5, 2022
Marc & family, I am so sorry for your loss. It's hard to say how much your family meant to me back in the day when we lived next door to each other. Brian use to yell at me and Mary Anne for sitting in his room and listening to his records. I know we were a pain when we were little but we looked up to you, Bobby and Brian. We use to drive Bobby crazy with playing "I want to be Bobby's girl"! I will always keep the memories of the Morford's in my heart!! God bless. XO
Jo-Ann Leber-Santarsiero
Friend
January 4, 2022
