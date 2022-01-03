MORFORD - Brian J.
Entered into rest on December 30, 2021, of Buffalo, NY. Loving father of Justin, Samantha, Tyler and Aloma; cherished grandpa of Alexander, Annaleigh, Aiden and Arabella; caring brother of Marc (Diana), the late Robert (Rosina) Morford, Maryann (the late Michael) Gugino; son of the late Robert and Anna Morford; also survived by several nieces, nephews, loving friends and relatives. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 PM at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. (at N. Bailey), Amherst. Please share condolences online at www.jerfh.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2022.