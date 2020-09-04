Menu
Brian O'BANNON
O'BANNON - Brian
September 2, 2020, age 82, of Amherst. Former husband of Jane (nee Randazzo) O'Bannon; father of Melissa (Pasquale) Colosanti, Jacquelyn (Brian) Britzzalaro, Jeffrey (Lori) and the late Brian B. O'Bannon; grandfather of Christopher, Maria, Teresa, Dylan, Clara, and Lucia; and brother of Barbara and Belinda O'Bannon; also surviving are many nieces and nephews, and his special friend, Diane O'Bannon and her children, Becky, Jessica and Sarah. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM-11 AM, Saturday, at St. Mary's Church, 6919 Transit Rd., East Amherst, where those who wish may attend a Mass of Christian Burial, at 11 AM, Saturday. If desired, memorials to the SPCA of Erie County are preferred. Mr. O'Bannon was a life insurance salesman for 60 years, a former councilman in the Town of Tonawanda for 14 years, and was a co-founder of the KenTon Friends of Youth. Complete obituary and condolences at www.hampfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 4, 2020.
