SLOMBA - Brian J.
Of Machias, NY, September 16, 2021. Dearest father of Tyler J., Cody J., Heather A., Troy M. (Dumaa) and Zachary B. Slomba; grandfather of Kelsey, Aiden and Kloey; beloved son of John W. Slomba and Justine J. (Domogala) Herkey; brother of Kevin (Nancy) Slomba, Cheryl Mistretta, Michael Slomba, Doreen (John) Valvo and Julie (Donald) Sahr; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 6-8pm at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Arcade Church of God, 7893 Countyline Rd., Arcade, NY, on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 1 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA Serving Cattaraugus County. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.