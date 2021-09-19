Menu
Brian J. SLOMBA
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY
SLOMBA - Brian J.
Of Machias, NY, September 16, 2021. Dearest father of Tyler J., Cody J., Heather A., Troy M. (Dumaa) and Zachary B. Slomba; grandfather of Kelsey, Aiden and Kloey; beloved son of John W. Slomba and Justine J. (Domogala) Herkey; brother of Kevin (Nancy) Slomba, Cheryl Mistretta, Michael Slomba, Doreen (John) Valvo and Julie (Donald) Sahr; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 6-8pm at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Arcade Church of God, 7893 Countyline Rd., Arcade, NY, on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 1 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA Serving Cattaraugus County. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St, Arcade, NY
Sep
24
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Arcade Church of God
7893 Countyline Rd.,, Arcade, NY
