Brian W. BOQUARD
Passed away October 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Sarah (Kezman); dear father of Greyson and Tristan; loving son of William and Patricia (Sheridan) Boquard; brother of Katheryn (Thomas) Molfese and Daniel (Leah) Boquard; brother in law of Christopher Kezman.Friends may call Thursday from 4-8PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Funeral Service will be held Friday at 2:00 PM at Crossroads Christian Church, 1050 Girdle Rd., East Aurora, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cleveland Clinic and/or Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
