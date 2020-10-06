BOQUARD - Brian W.
Passed away October 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Sarah (Kezman); dear father of Greyson and Tristan; loving son of William and Patricia (Sheridan) Boquard; brother of Katheryn (Thomas) Molfese and Daniel (Leah) Boquard; brother in law of Christopher Kezman.Friends may call Thursday from 4-8PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Funeral Service will be held Friday at 2:00 PM at Crossroads Christian Church, 1050 Girdle Rd., East Aurora, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cleveland Clinic and/or Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.