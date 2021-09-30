Menu
Bridget M. DONOVAN
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
2397 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY
DONOVAN - Bridget M.
Passed away September 28, 2021. Beloved daughter of William and Cara (Filsinger) Donovan. Loving sister of Morgan (Megan Dyer) and Anna Donovan. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and a dear friend to many. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held tomorrow, Friday, at 10:00 AM, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to G-PACT, Gastroparesis Patient Association for Cures and Treatments at www.g-pact.org. Bridget was an alumnae of Mt. Mercy Academy class of 1999 and received her nursing degree from Niagara County Community College. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
NY
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Marilyn McGuire
Other
October 1, 2021
Bill And Cara... My Deepest Condolences For The Loss Of Your Beloved Daughter..You And Your Family Are In My Thoughts And Prayers..May The Love And Care Of Those Close To You Help You Through This Very Difficult Time..
Bill Smith....BPD Retired
October 1, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. You are in thoughts and prayers.
Sue Garvey
Other
September 30, 2021
Dear Donovan Family, We are sincerely sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept our heartfelt condolences. Tom and Sheri
Tom and Sheri Cleary
September 30, 2021
Dear Cara and Bill, We are so very sorry that your lovely Bridget has passed on. We hope that all the warm memories of time spent together with her will bring you some comfort at this most difficult time. You're in our thoughts and prayers. Much love to you.
Ange and Pam Filsinger Revezzo
Family
September 30, 2021
i am so very sorry for your loss. my heart aches for you all. my thoughts and prayers are with you.
kim trillo weisenburg
September 30, 2021
