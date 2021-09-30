DONOVAN - Bridget M.
Passed away September 28, 2021. Beloved daughter of William and Cara (Filsinger) Donovan. Loving sister of Morgan (Megan Dyer) and Anna Donovan. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and a dear friend to many. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held tomorrow, Friday, at 10:00 AM, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to G-PACT, Gastroparesis Patient Association for Cures and Treatments at www.g-pact.org
. Bridget was an alumnae of Mt. Mercy Academy class of 1999 and received her nursing degree from Niagara County Community College. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2021.