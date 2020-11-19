BEERS - Bridget J.
Of Buffalo, NY, November 14, 2020. Dearest mother of Nasser H. Alzaidi; grandmother of Mohamed Alzaidi; daughter of the late James A. (Helen) Beers and Elaine Burnet; sister of Roseanna McFarland, Sandra (Frank) Annarino, Nancy (David) Brown and the late James R. (Sue) Beers; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday, November 20, 2020, from 4-7 PM for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Face masks are required. Share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 19, 2020.