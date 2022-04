JOVANOVIC - Bridget Teresia "Terri"

Of Albany, formerly of Lackawanna, March 27, 2022. Daughter of the late Milorad and Hilda (nee Kleinsorga) Jovanovic; sister of Friedrich Morawietz, Millicent and Michael; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC.,







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.