Klager - Bridget M. "Bim"
November 10, 2020 of Hamburg, NY, originally from England. Devoted mother of Kevin (Deborah) and William (Diane) Klager; cherished grandmother of Shawn Klager; loving sister Sue (late Eric) Roberts; dear aunt of Hannah and Tessa; also survived by great-nieces and great-nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-627-2919. Condolences shared at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.