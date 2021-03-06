O'NEILL - Bridget

(nee Eustace)

March 3, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James O'Neill; dear mother of Mary Pat (William) Gearhart, Robert (Gloria) O'Neill; the late Vincent and Peter O'Neill; beloved grandmother of Timothy, Tyler (Leah), Olivia, and Erin; beloved great-grandmother of Lucas and Logan; sister of Maisie McCarthy of England and the late Jackie Eustace of Ireland; survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call Sunday, from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, at St. John XXIII Church, 1 Arcade St., West Seneca, at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2021.