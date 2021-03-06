Menu
Bridget O'NEILL
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
O'NEILL - Bridget
(nee Eustace)
March 3, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James O'Neill; dear mother of Mary Pat (William) Gearhart, Robert (Gloria) O'Neill; the late Vincent and Peter O'Neill; beloved grandmother of Timothy, Tyler (Leah), Olivia, and Erin; beloved great-grandmother of Lucas and Logan; sister of Maisie McCarthy of England and the late Jackie Eustace of Ireland; survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call Sunday, from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, at St. John XXIII Church, 1 Arcade St., West Seneca, at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John XXIII Church
1 Arcade St, West Seneca, NY
RIP
Denise Moesch
March 7, 2021
