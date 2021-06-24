CANTY - Bridgette M.
(nee Fillmore)
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest May 28, 2021. Devoted mother of Tiffany Canty. Loving grandmother of Rylen Miller. Beloved daughter of Edith Howard Reed and William G. Fillmore. Cherished sister of Roszalina Howard and Riva Fillmore. Special aunt of Keyona, Krystal and James Baldwin. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Bridgette was an accountant for several years and then transitioned to become a hairstylist for 15 years and eventually ran her own business for eight years. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 10-11 a.m. where a funeral service will immediately follow. Please share your condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2021.